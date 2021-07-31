Tajon Buchanan, the new Alfonso Davies?

Canadian midfielder Tagon Buchanan of the New England Revolution MLS has been gaining a lot of attention from European teams and is not about to fade after his impressive Gold Cup performance with Canada.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena confirmed on Friday that the club have already received offers for the 22-year-old Ontarian who has been in full bloom since the second half of the 2020 MLS season.

Arena knows it won’t be able to hold Buchanan for long, but it does intend to keep the player until the end of the season, as the Revs have a solid campaign so far and can look forward to the highest honors in 2021.

“We received offers, and they involved large sums of money,” pointed out In an interview with Radio station in Boston area.

“I have spoken to clubs from four different countries in Europe who are interested in him and the other players on our squad as well,” he added. Transfers are the economy of our sport, but for now, and I think the owners agree, we want to keep our team together this year and see if we can achieve success once in the playoffs.”

A versatile, fast and technical player who plays primarily in the lanes, Buchanan has had a good season so far with the “Revs,” collecting three goals and three assists in 12 games.

The player named ninth in the 2019 “SuperDraft” recently increased his value by shining with Canada in the Gold Cup, while the Maple Leaf reached the semi-finals as it fell 2.1 to Mexico after a close fight.

Indeed, Buchanan shone in this match, especially scoring the only goal for Canada after a good maneuver.

According to the latest rumors, RC Lens (France), FC Augsburg (Germany) and Club Brugge (Belgium) are among the clubs interested in Buchanan. TSN . network He recently argued that the amounts offered were “in the millions,” which could make Buchanan something like the new Alfonso Davies. The Vancouver Whitecaps left Major League Soccer to Bayern Munich in January 2019 for $11 million.