talk | Frida: Best Movie TV5 Quebec-Canada Film Award

Frida, by Haitian director Jessica Genos, won, on the evening of Sunday, November 14, 2021, the TV5 Quebec-Canada Award for Best Film at the 27th CINEMANIA Film Festival. The award ceremony was held during the closing ceremony held at the Théâtre Outremont in Montreal.

Posted on 11-19-2021 | lenovelliste.com

Jessica Genus broke down to tears and spoke on stage at Outremont after her film coronation on Canadian soil. Tonight, I dedicated this many Frida award, in particular to the victims of the La Sallene massacre, which took place on November 13 and 14, 2018.

“This weekend marks the commemoration of the massacre committed in Haiti in 2018, the year the film took place, because of a question that was asked and that disturbed the political world: Where is the carbon-oil money? “I’ve lost a lot of friends. Many of them are in exile. So I’m here tonight for everyone who couldn’t be. Thank you for honoring this movie. Thank you for honoring all those who have gone out for this cause and fighting corruption in Haiti,” the actress said.

Jessica Genos, who made her debut as an actress in Haitian cinema at the age of 17, also thanked the members of the jury for this 27th edition, Catherine Corsini and Remy Girard, co-chairs, Ava Kahen, Monia Choukri, Suzanne Clément and J Dalden, Sebastien Bellot and producer Frida. Jean Marie Gijon.

“It is an extraordinary honor. Thank you very much to the members of the jury for allowing the film to shine in this way at this festival (CINEMANIA); it is an honor to be part of the selection as well. I thank my producer Jean-Marie Gijon, my right arm, without which nothing would be possible Absolutely. 8 years of fighting. 8 years of work.”

In the race for the Oscars 2022, Frida has secured the country a place at the 74th Cannes International Film Festival and has already won awards such as Fespaco Silver Standard and Best Sound at the 27th Pan African Film and Television Festival in Ouagadougou; Special mention for the François Chalet Prize in Cannes; Grand Jury Prize and Audience Prize at the Paysages de Cinéastes Festival; Discovery Award and Audience Award at the Namur Film Festival.