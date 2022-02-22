Tax season has begun

Even if the deadline for filing your income tax return is April 30, NetFile Quebec is already online to help Quebecers with their process.

NetFile Quebec is the certified software that allows tax returns to be transmitted online and allows Quebecers to reduce errors and benefit from fast processing of their file, i.e. within 14 days instead of 28 days.

“The electronic method of submission was widely preferred by Quebec for the 2020 tax year. In fact, 88.7% used it, which represents more than 5.9 million advertisements,” Revenu Québec identified in a press release.

Remember that the deadline to file an income tax return is April 30, but since this is a Saturday, Revenu Québec will consider that returns and payments have been received no later than May 2, 2022 at midnight.

As the pandemic has forced many people to work from home, Revenu Québec has expanded the use of a temporary flat rate method to claim a deduction for teleworking expenses. Thus, it can be used for the tax years 2021 and 2022.

“[La méthode à taux fixe temporaire] Allows, subject to certain conditions, to choose a flat discount of $2 per day of remote work. In addition, the maximum amount that can be claimed is increased to $500 per year, and the number of eligible days is increased to 250 per year,” Revenu Québec said.

However, taxpayers may choose the detailed method, which is based on the actual expenses incurred by telecommuting.