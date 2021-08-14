TekSavvy welcomes OBCM’s decision asking Cabinet to rescind CRTC’s consumer-friendly decision

Science and technology, COVID-19Local Politics, Advocacy (Politics), CFG

Chatham, ONAugust 13, 2021 / CNW / -TekSavvySolutions Inc. (TekSavvy) today praised r solution Adopted unanimously by the Mayors of Greater Ontario City (OBCM), the Federal Cabinet is calling to reinstate a major 2019 CRTC decision that would lower internet prices in Canada (the 2019 Tariff Order).

The 2019 tariff order, issued by the CRTC in August 2019, confirmed that Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, such as BellCanada and Rogers, have consistently violated rate-setting rules in order to inflate competitors’ network access costs, leading to an increase in retail consumer prices. CRTC set new prices and ordered major distributors to pay the amounts they billed their competitors during its operation. The CRTC was widely expected to implement the 2019 Tariff Decree this year, as it was based on a rigorous, evidence-based, four-year regulatory process. It has already been confirmed by the Federal Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Canada, but the company declined to review it.

However, on May 27, 2021, the CRTC surprised observers when it arbitrarily rescinded its final tariff order for 2019. The CRTC’s turnaround is bad news for consumers, as it effectively ensures that Internet prices in Canada, which are already among the highest in the world, will continue to The rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unanimous resolution adopted today by the OBCM – made up of the mayors of the largest cities inOntario Collectively they represent nearly 70% of Ontario’s population – Federal Cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), Franois-PhillippeChampagne, are calling to reverse the CRTC’s shift and put in place immediate implementation of the 2019 Tariff Ordinance, based on evidence , to reduce prices. OCMB is joining more than 250,000 Canadians across the country to call on the federal government to take immediate action to reduce internet and mobile phone bills.

AndyKaplan-Myrth, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Carriers for TekSavvy, said it’s clear the Federal Cabinet can resolve this fiasco. With the stroke of a pen, the company can offer Canadians lower internet rates, simply by rearranging its 2019 CRTC tariffs in favor of consumers, which was based on years of processing and mountains of evidence.

TekSavvy is Canada’s largest independent communications services company, headquartered in Chatham, Ontario, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast. The company proudly provides award-winning services and has fought for consumer rights for over 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing a competitive choice of quality and bridging the digital divide Canada.

