Telus Spark Center hosts an immersive digital exhibition

The first exhibition entitled every second, He wants to provoke a reflection on human life and the passage of time. Visitors will wander through five rooms, each representing a stage in human existence.

The first exhibition leads us to reflect on the precious and important moments in our lives. […] We will go through different moments in our lives, from birth to childhood, adolescence, adulthood and the age of wisdom Exhibition designer and exhibition producer Olivier Julis demonstrates.

Several upcoming exhibitions

This will not be the only show. The infrastructure will last at least five years and will host a new exhibition every six months.

I can’t reveal all the details […] But we plan to train you on the ocean floor, take you inside a human brain or make you walk a story , says Mary Ann Moser, CEO of the Telus Spark Science Center.

The goal is also to make science accessible to as many people as possible. The exhibitions, although they deal with scientific themes, will also seek to touch the emotions of visitors.

You can expect to be on the move, to open your mind, to discover things you didn’t know before. Supports Mary Ann Moser

This immersive exhibit is a salve for the Telus Spark Science Center that has been closed for several months due to the pandemic. Mary Ann Moser is also pleased that the infrastructure limits communications making it much safer in terms of health.

exhibition every second Until January 30, 2022.