COVID-19 | Four billion doses of vaccines are administered worldwide

(Paris) More than four billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to an AFP count Thursday at 5 a.m. from official sources.

Global injections have slowed slightly: this fourth billion was reached in 30 days, while it only took 26 days to reach the previous one. The first and second billion were reached in about 140 and 40 days, respectively.

Four out of ten (1.6 billion) doses have been given in China. India (451 million) and the United States (343 million) complete the platform in absolute terms.

But compared to the population, among the countries with a population of over one million, we find in the Middle East the champion of vaccination: the United Arab Emirates. They administered 168 doses, the first and second, per 100 people. Uruguay (137) and Bahrain (134) come in second and third place.

The UAE is close to 70% of the population fully immunized, and Uruguay and Bahrain exceed 60%.

It is followed by Qatar, Chile and Canada (129 doses per 100 population), Israel (128), Singapore (125), the United Kingdom, Mongolia, Denmark (124), as well as Belgium (121). These countries more or less exceed 50% of the fully vaccinated population (between 52% and 63%).

China (111), the United States (104) and the European Union (103) are not far behind. The United States and the European Union have fully vaccinated half of their population, while China has not reported this figure.

While most poor countries are now starting to vaccinate, thanks mainly to the Covax mechanism (WHO, Gavi Alliance, Cepi Coalition) and more recently thanks to donations of unused doses by rich countries, vaccination against COVID-19 remains unequal Extremely.: “High-income countries (as defined by the World Bank) administered an average of 97 doses per 100 population, compared to only 1.6 doses in ‘low-income’ countries.”

On average, 52 doses were injected per 100 inhabitants of the planet.

Three countries have not yet started their campaign: Burundi, Eritrea, and North Korea.

Despite the controversies it has been the subject of, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which is given in 79% of vaccinated countries and territories (at least 171 out of 217), is the most widely distributed in the world.