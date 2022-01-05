Ten women who made their mark in the NHL

Chantal Matchabe is the latest of a squad of more than 40 women to have risen to the ranks in the National Hockey League (LNH) or one of its teams. Below is a list of some of them who have distinguished themselves in their careers.

Kim Davis – NHL – Executive Vice President, Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs

Joined on December 4, 2017

Davis’ role is to ensure that the National Hockey League and hockey in general, from the minors to the pros, are more inclusive and accessible to all.

Heidi Browning – NHL – Executive Vice President and Director of Marketing

Joined October 10, 2016

Browning’s mission is to constantly find new ways to reach fans, whether that’s through show-to-watch or how to interact with them.

Kim Pegula – Buffalo Sabers – Co-Owner & President

Ownership partner since 2011

Along with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Kim Pegula and her husband Terry own several teams, including the Sabers and Bills. Pegola became the first woman to head a team, in both the NHL and NFL, on May 1, 2018.

Kendall Quinn Schofield – Chicago Blackhawks – Player Development Coach

Join on November 23, 2020

The US top star became the first woman to participate in the NHL All-Star Weekend in 2019. Along with her snowboarding career, she has worked with the Blackhawks.

Alexandra Mandriki – Seattle Kraken – Director of Hockey Strategy and Research

Hired in June 2019

Mandrycky was the first member of the hockey division hired by Team Kraken and was one of the main builders of the team’s foundations. In particular, she was involved in the recruitment process for General Manager Ron Francis.

Hayley Wickenheiser – Toronto Maple Leafs – Senior Director of Player Development.

– Set August 23, 2018

The five-time Olympic medalist first started her journey as deputy director before being promoted just under three years later.

Daniel Jewett – Toronto Maple Leafs – Director of Player Development

Joined on May 17, 2021

Goyette was hired when Wickenheiser was promoted. She previously served as the head coach of the University of Calgary’s women’s hockey roster for 13 seasons.

France Marguerite Bellanger – Canadian Montreal – President, Sports and Leisure Groupe CH

– Appointed in August 2013

France’s Marguerite Bellanger rose through the ranks one by one with the Habs, taking successively the position of Vice President and Director of Legal Affairs; Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs and then Commercial Director before assuming the presidency.

Anna Martini – Montreal, Canada – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Joined on May 29, 2017

This chartered accountant was also the president of a global fashion company before joining CH.

