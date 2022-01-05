Being a big fan of the character makes… less intelligent

primary A score between 90 and 110 is the average IQ test.

IQ (or IQ) is a test that “measures” in a digital way a person’s intelligence according to their age.

According to a new study published in BMC PsychologyIn people obsessed with celebs or celebrities, cognitive performance is slightly reduced.

Vocabulary test and numerical test

“In contrast to previous studies, this study controlled for several potentially related variables,” Article authors Lynn E.

Thus, 1,763 Hungarian adults took a vocabulary test and a numerical test. The researchers also collected self-esteem, income, material wealth, and education level. The degree of potential star cult was then measured using a scientific questionnaire known as the Celebrity Attitude Scale.

After correlating all of this data, the researchers found that higher scores on the Celebrity Behavior Scale were associated with lower performance on both tests of cognitive ability.

low performance

“These data support previous findings showing that excessive behaviors can impair cognitive performance, presumably due to the focus and energy invested in this situation, which gradually becomes dominant in an individual’s life,” Researchers analysis.

“High levels of liking can be seen as a contributing factor to lower performance on cognitively demanding tasks, regardless of education or age,” they concluded.