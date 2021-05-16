Tennis: a Canadian champion in Rome

Canadian Sharon Fishman clinched the fourth title of her marital career on Sunday by winning the tennis tournament in Rome alongside Mexican Juliana Olmos.

The two players saved match points in the second set, defeating Czech Markita Fondrosova and French Christina Mladenovic 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the final. Rated at 50e World Specialty Center Before the start of the competition, Fishman won her last title in Monterrey last year with Ukrainian Katrina Bondarenko.

“There are no words to explain what this means to me. I am very grateful and very proud of myself, my partner and my fiancé. He has been with us all week. I am proud of us as a team. Also, it is very good to be able to play.” In front of the spectators. We couldn’t get that support much. They were amazing, they gave us the energy we needed and motivated us when we weren’t at our best. “

Ontarian and her partner took advantage of the double mistakes of their competitors, taking four breaks on 10 occasions.

Earlier, the champion defeated two candidates Elise Mertens and Su Wei Hsieh, as well as Japanese surprise fourth seed Ina Shibahara and Shoko Aoyama in the semifinals. They earned a spot in the main draw after Ashley Barty and Jennifer Brady withdrew.