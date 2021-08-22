Reverend Jesse Jackson has been hospitalized with COVID-19

(Washington) His representatives announced Saturday that Reverend Jesse Jackson, the pastor and famous civil rights activist in the United States, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife Jacqueline Jackson, 77, are undergoing treatment at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago, the pastor-led Rainbow Bush Alliance said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Doctors are currently monitoring their health. The organization adds that anyone who has been in contact with any of the past five or six days should follow “guidelines from the government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s companion in the 1960s, a talented orator, this Baptist pastor born on October 8, 1941 in still segregated America, ran for the Democratic primary for the US presidential election twice in the 1980s, and for a long time remained the most famous black figure to have tried to race for the White House. …even Barack Obama.

He was vaccinated against the coronavirus last January, then urged reluctant African Americans to get vaccinated

The announcement that he will be hospitalized comes as the United States, the country most devastated by the COVID-19 virus with more than 620,000 deaths, is experiencing a new outbreak of delta-variable pollution.

Jesse Jackson announced in 2017 that he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Last July, he received from the hands of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris the insignia of the Commander of the Legion of Honor.