Tennis player Roger Federer announces his retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced, Thursday, in a press release, Thursday, his retirement at the end of the Laver Cup, a competition that will be held in London from September 23-25.

“Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be my last event in the ATP,” Federer, 41, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles during his long career, posted on social media.

“I will continue to play tennis in the future of course, but it will not be in the Grand Slams or in the ring,” Federer added.

Basel has not repeated in competition since being eliminated in the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals due to a knee injury.

“It is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the Tour has given me. But, at the same time, there are a lot of things to celebrate,” confirmed the former world No. 1 who held the record for Grand Slam titles before being overtaken by Rafael. Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

Roger Federer, who holds eight Wimbledon titles, considers himself “one of the luckiest people on earth” in his social media post.

“I got the gift of playing tennis and I raised it to a level I could never have imagined and for much longer than I thought possible,” he explained.