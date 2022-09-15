Science and Adventure: The Solvay Group Behind Nanok Expedition

” We are driven by our belief that science is the key to solving the biggest challenges of tomorrow’s society. And all by investing in projects like Nanok. » says Sonsoles Llopis Garcia, Solvay’s Head of Philanthropy.

Since April 2022, Jill and Nathan, both Belgians, have been exploring the virgin lands of Greenland. They set themselves the crazy challenge of conducting a triathlon in Greenland that combines polar expeditions, kayaking and climbing over a period of 5 months, in complete autonomy.

With a strong desire to provide basic support for scientific research, the two Belgian friends quickly surrounded themselves with major partners. The Solvay group quickly joined the adventure and wanted to be a huge supporter of the project.

” Nanuk arrived, in fact, through our invitations for projects, and so we learned about Nanuk through this request, this request. And right away, we were totally encouraged to support this project because, in fact, Nanok is the embodiment of what Solvay is for, which is to create connections with people, ideas, and items. So we can accurately reinvent the progress. Sonsoles Llopis Garcia develops.

Why did you participate in the Nanook project?

” Jill and Nathan are clearly very likable. For Solvay, it was clear that we had to take part in this project, which is an extraordinary human challenge and an extraordinary scientific mission. We encourage the development and improvement of scientific knowledge and all that is an investment in extraordinary projects, that go beyond and seek out-of-the-box ideas. So for us, Nanook is a crucial role. We need them, we need these ideas. We need these inspirations and these ambitions. why ? For creativity and inspiration. To reinvent progress. Sonsoles Llopis Garcia explains.

Nanook Mission?

For those who have not yet heard of this atypical project, the Nanok Expedition is a sporting feat achieved in Greenland. An atypical and unique triathlon race that combines straight cross

600 km on sledges along the Arctic Circle

1000 km in sea kayak

1 km of vertical climbing to open the “big wall” route in the adventure area.

Opening of the Great Wall: After 3-4 months of effort, they will continue their campaign by opening a “Big Wall” in the Fjords. farewell head. In fact, this area is dotted with many large walls with a height of 1,000 meters and more, many of which have never been climbed. So they aim to open their own path in “Big Wall” style and end their expedition in height and beauty!

The Nanok Project is supported by Clyde & Bonnie Agency and By photographer Sylvain Krast

Clyde and Bonnie, pseudonym Nicholas Houben and Charlotte Krebelt, have been supporting entrepreneurs for more than 10 years in the development of their project. The Nanok project was another challenge that Clyde and Bonnie wanted to face.

Passionate about photography and adventure ever since, Sylvain has been the perfect photojournalist to immortalize the precious moments of this extraordinary project.

