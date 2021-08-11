Texas | Arrest warrants for elected Democrats blocking controversial law

(Washington) More than 50 Democratic lawmakers from Texas were subjected Wednesday to arrest warrants signed by the Republican leader of the House of Representatives in this great American state, who accuses them of fleeing to prevent the adoption of a law accused of limiting access to the House of Representatives. Voting Box.

The House security official revealed that the 52 arrest warrants signed by Texas House Speaker Dad Phelan will be delivered to the House security official on Wednesday morning. Dallas Morning News.

The Republican majority had voted earlier this evening to approve the arrests. The motion to force the Democratic parliamentarians back was approved by 80 votes to 12.

Dozens of Texas Democrats fled to Washington in July to avoid a special session to approve a controversial election law.

However, Texas law authorizes the arrest of absentee parliamentarians during voting sessions and, if necessary, forcibly returned to the orbit of circulation.

This extraordinary meeting had to be called because the same elected Democrats left the circulation in May during the vote on this electoral law, which US President Joe Biden denounced as an “attack on democracy.”

Their absence prevented the necessary number of elected representatives present (the quorum) from being reached to be able to vote.

At least 20 Democratic lawmakers remain in Washington, according to the Morning News.

“It is our right as parliamentarians to break the quorum to protect our voters,” House Democrats Leader Chris Turner said in a tweet from his parliamentary group, vowing to “fight as much as we can.” vote”.

The Republican bill officially aims to make elections safer, by banning car voting or by imposing numerous restrictions on voting times and voting by mail.

But these restrictions often target provisions that facilitate voting for minorities, particularly African Americans who are generally more pro-democracy.

Since the defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, bills limiting access to voting in states, initiated by Republicans, have multiplied.