The app offers restrictions for younger users.

the social network Share video tik tok, would like to help teenagers aged 13-17 with digital life. According to the sources, the latter will be subject to some restrictions onRequest.

Since 2020, tik tok The original Chinese app has become the most downloaded app in the world compared to Facebook. Note that the social network is successful with Youth. In fact, the latter constitutes her Audience #1. If all users were previously equal in terms of usage, the accounts of people between the ages of 13 and 17 will now be restricted.

What restrictions are we talking about on Tik Tok?

changes related to Video Makers Between 13 and 17 years old. There are general restrictions on the use of tik tok. However, there are some differences. Thus, for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15, their accounts will automatically be in private if they were previously public. In order to share videos, tiktokeurs of this age group can choose between their friends or Participants.

For this same generation, many options will be disabled, in particular “stitch” and the “duet”. As a reminder, the Duet option allows you to resume a video and shoot a new one at the same time. tik tok So it disables everything «Push Notifications» From 9 pm for children under 15 years old. This restriction also applies to young people between the ages of 16 and 17 from 10 p.m.

For new users in this age group, the Direct Messaging Or “DM” will be disabled in the app. In addition, TikTok encourages all users, especially young people, to pay attention to the people who may be watching their videos.

Why these changes to the application?

The overall goal of the changes, without a doubt, is to improveBrand image from the app. that is tik tok striving to be more Responsible towards adolescents. You must know that a file social networks Which is popular with young people such a platform is often criticized for ineffectiveness against it sexual predators On-line. Then the application seeks to avoid scandals without undoing them General.

In addition, she would like to help Young users To develop digital habits Positive and responsible. This shows the various changes made to the accounts to encourage them to sleep early. This will allow teens to be more productive and more focused on their lives Action and them studies. We conclude that the share is twofold. On the one hand, it involves strengthening the confidentiality policy and protecting adolescents from it Authoritarianism. On the other hand, it is a matter of improvementpublic image From the social network, it is often singled out as a tool for Nationality Nationality.

In short, the social network Not the only one that makes it stronger confidentiality rules and restrictions for youth. internet giant, google, as well as many other platforms such as Facebook or Youtube They started too.