Tentative agreement with Olmel

An agreement was reached in principle on the night of August 13 between the Olimel Valley-Junction workers’ union and the employer.

Florence Maureen Martel

Journalism

The union will soon invite the workers to a meeting, in order to present the agreement in principle. He will not comment until then.

No details were provided about this agreement, which must be ratified by the union members on a date yet to be determined.

The labor dispute began on April 28. Several conciliation sessions were necessary before an agreement could be reached. The disputed issues were wages, hours of work, and the duration of the collective agreement.

Sigh of the pig breeders

On Saturday morning, the Éleveurs de porcs du Québec welcomed the agreement reached in principle. “The slaughter rate can increase and thus relieve pig producers who have been struggling since the beginning of the conflict.” […] To manage surplus pigs in their premises and thus avoid any food waste,” one can read in the press release.

“Of course, in the short and medium term, we will still struggle with pigs waiting for slaughter, but the result of the conflict and increased slaughter capacity will now give us more space to sell pigs,” he said. David Duvall noted. , President of Breeders, via a press release.

But while waiting for everything to return to normal, the breeders stressed that they still “bear the brunt of this strike”. The statement said that farming families “will be the most affected by this conflict.”

with the Canadian press