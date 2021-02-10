The attack on the Capitol appears to have been increasingly planned

(WASHINGTON) On December 19, a Beverly Hills hairdresser responded to a tweet from Donald Trump calling millions of subscribers a “big protest” in Washington on January 6. “Come on, it’s going to be crazy!” He added.

Paul Handley

France Media

“We’ll be there,” Gina Pisignano promised.

Meanwhile, two leaders of the ultra-nationalist group Proud Boys were planning January 6.

From his home in Washington state (northwest), Ethan Nordian called for funds to purchase protection and communications equipment, while in Florida, Enrique Tario in a podcast called on his supporters to dress in black, and asked them to prepare for battle.

“It’s dangerous,” said Tario. “We are at war.”

At the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, testimonies and testimonies collected by the US justice system show that the assault was premeditated.

Within the ranks of the “proud boys”, within the anti-government militia guard of the oath, among the followers of the conspiracy law movement, and among supporters of Donald Trump, the message was clear weeks ago: The president needs you to prevent Congress from witnessing Joe Biden’s election victory.

“Will overheat”

After Donald Trump’s tweet, many loyalists of the former president announced that they were planning to visit Washington. Some only wanted to participate in a recent pro-Trump protest, but others said they wanted to prevent the ballot from being approved and punish “traitors” of Congress.

Dozens of them equipped themselves with combat helmets, Taser stun guns, bulletproof vests and anti-aggression aerosols. A bunch of them carried rifles.

The day before, homemade bombs were placed in front of two buildings near the Capitol building. The bombs never exploded and may have been intended to drive the police away from the Capitol building just before the attack.

According to court documents, the most organized are the Proud Boyz Militia and Section Guards, made up of ex-military and ex-policemen.

At the end of December, Thomas Caldwell, described as the “commander” of the department guards, in Perryville, 100 kilometers west of Washington, invited his supporters to join him on the outskirts of the American capital for a preparatory meeting.

“Let them try to believe this nonsense on Capitol Hill when there are a million patriots on the streets,” he wrote on Facebook. “It will overheat.”

“You have to hit and crush them,” he added.

Attacking the Capitol

In Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, pro-law conspirator and proud boy member Kenneth Grayson, 51, was preparing, too.

On December 23, according to legal documents, he texted his family and friends, “I’m here if Trump asks us to attack these Capitol follies.” […] They will not steal this election. ”

On December 29, William Calhoun, a Georgian attorney, said on Facebook that a physical presence in Washington on January 6 “was of great importance.”

“We the people do not have other realistic options to express our intention to demand fair elections now and in the future. Otherwise …”

A week later, he announced that he was on his way to Washington “to inform them this is their last chance” to correct the fraud. Otherwise, they will face bigger problems. ”

” We did it ! ”

On the morning of January 6, Ronnie Sandlin from Memphis, Tennessee (South) and Nathan Degreve from Las Vegas (West) made a video of their projects.

“I think the time has come to take the Capitol, and I’m not saying it lightly,” said Mr. Sandlin. “If we have to occupy the Capitol, we will occupy the Capitol. Everything will be decided at 1 pm.”

After the attack, rioters filmed themselves to demand victory and posted the videos to Facebook.

“Today we, the American people, have proven that we have the power,” said lawyer William Calhoun.

Two of the Broad Boys, Nicholas Och, from Hawaii, and Nicholas DiCarlo, from Texas, broadcast live video from the Capitol.

“We came to prevent the theft,” Och said.

“That’s what you came for. And we did! Nicolas DiCarlo added.