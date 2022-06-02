The bicycle path begins in Restigouche

For three years, a group of eight Campbellton citizens worked to turn this project into a reality.

The approximately five-kilometre route begins on Campbellton Municipal Campground, near the Intercounty Bridge JC Van Horn. And then you’ll bypass most of town to join the Terry Fox Trail, located in Sugarloaf County Park.

A section of the track has already been paved by the City of Campbellton Photo: Radio Canada/Serge Bouchard

The driveway will be paved, except for a part along the wetland. A short section along the Restigouche River has already been paved by the city.

With the announcement on May 30th of a contribution of over $400,000 from the Government of Canada, the project can now be officially moved forward.

” All statistics indicate that cycling has been an activity on the rise in recent years. As the pandemic spreads, this is even more so. » – Quote from Dominic Eddy, President of Vélo Restigouche

Dominic Eddy is the president of Vélo Restigouche. Photo: Radio Canada/Serge Bouchard

healthy

The non-profit organization believes that this initiative will help provide a better quality of life for the residents.

The track will have a multifunctional profession, and will not be used exclusively by cyclists, according to head Vélo Restigouche.

We want it to benefit cyclists of course, but also pedestrians, families that go with prams, people who snowboard, and people who have adapted vehicles.

Dominic Eddy believes that the initiative will help improve the physical and mental health of citizens.

Towards a bike path

Vélo Restigouche sees bigger and hopes that this project will be just the first step towards creating a cycle track circuit for the Greater Campbellton area.

The paved walkway will provide stunning views of the Restigouche River Photo: Radio Canada/Serge Bouchard

The next step will be to continue on the western path along the Restigouche River, passing through the community of Atholville and ending at Tide Head Beach.

Dominic Eddy believes that the regional circuit of paved trails will help attract and retain more tourists to the area.

” We are all envious when we look at the Véloroute de la Péninsule acadienne. For now, we are only at the beginning. But obviously we’d like to have trails here too to discover our beautiful region. » – Quote from Dominic Eddy, President of Vélo Restigouche

The cost of this first step is just over $700,000. The Government of Canada contributes $415,000 while the province injects $158,000. The City of Campbellton is investing $60,000 and promises to keep the track.

The final $60,000 will come from the community, which is already on the right track.