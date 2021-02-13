The Biden administration says it wants to close the Guantanamo prison

(Washington) A White House spokeswoman said on Friday that US President Joe Biden wants to close the infamous Guantanamo prison before his term expires.

Thus, the Democrat took his campaign promise from Barack Obama, which the latter could not fulfill because there was no settlement with Congress.

In response to a question at a press conference about a possible closure of Guantanamo Bay during the presidency of Joe Biden, White House spokeswoman Jane Sackey said: “This is definitely our goal and intent.”

So we started a process with the National Security Council […] To work with various federal agencies and assess the current situation […]We inherited from the previous government.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump demonstrated his willingness to keep Guantanamo prison open and “full of bad guys”. The Republican retained this position once he was elected.

Some of the detainees were promised release from Guantanamo under his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The military prison holds inmates linked to the “war on terror”, including Pakistani Khaled Sheikh Muhammad, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

It still holds about 40 detainees, 26 of whom are considered too dangerous for their release, but legal procedures are delayed due to the complexity of their cases.

The US Army, under George W. Bush, soon built this detention center on a US-owned naval base at the eastern tip of the island of Cuba.

This jeep is 117 km long2 (Of which, only 49 km2 de terre) was ceded by Cuba to the United States in 1903, to thank its powerful neighbor for his assistance in the war against the Spanish.

The first twenty detainees arrived there on January 11, 2002, a few weeks after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Since that time, this prison has, throughout the world, exemplified the counterterrorism excesses of the United States. Pictures of prisoners in orange clothes, behind barbed-wire fences, were appalling, as were forced feeding imposed on those who refused to eat.

At the height of its activism, on the embers of George W. Bush’s “war on terror”, 780 people were arrested at Guantanamo for their alleged links to Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Since then, hundreds of detainees have been released or transferred to their homeland or third countries.