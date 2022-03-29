The big engine we dreamed of seeing under the hood of a Peugeot or DS

Stellants introduces the Hurricane, a new engine capable of developing between 400 and 500 hp. Designed for the group’s American brands, could these promising performance inline-six cylinders be an asset to French luxury? Unfortunately no.

As expected, Stellantis’ US division has lifted the veil on a new high-performance engine, the Hurricane. Designed to replace older V8s from Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge, this three-liter inline-six unit has two turbochargers and will be available in two versions.

The first is only 400 hp or 406 hp DN. The second will bring power to more than 500 hp. According to Stellantis, this new engine will be 15% more fuel efficient than the V8s they replace With at least similar performance.

Not in Peugeot

This new engine is primarily intended for Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler models. It could also find its way under the hood of some of the Italian brands of the Stellantis group, but don’t expect to see it one day on a Peugeot or DS: its rudimentary technical system is incompatible with this big engine and next generations of French brands models will go electric anyway. Too bad, because such a mass of 500 hp would have looked good in a DS 9 or a Peugeot 508 super sports car …