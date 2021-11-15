The BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink in Val d’Or has opened

The new BLEU BLANC BOUGE ice rink is located at the intersection of Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Agnico Eagle Center, and features the use of a new, highly efficient CO2-powered cooling system, by adapting world-class infrastructure. Access to ice hockey and, finally, through the wooden and steel roof and pavilion that the city of Val d’Or has chosen to add to the project.

To celebrate the event, several former Canadian players from the area or who have played hockey in Abitibi-Témiscamingue were in attendance to skate with the youth of Saint-Lucie School and the indigenous communities of Lac Simon, Kitcisakik and Val-d’Or. Mr. Roger Wilde, artist of Pekugan’s First Abitibiweni Nation, as well as Danny Bean and Wayne Babati, members of the Lac Simon Screaming Eagles, participated in a traditional Anisinabe concert and an opening song on the drum.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of being active and healthy, and investing in our communities in order to create living environments conducive to regular physical activity. We are proud of our ability to offer the residents of Val d’Or and the surrounding area a modern, accessible and high-quality sports and leisure infrastructure, where they can Residents of all ages commute in complete safety year-round.This new ice, which brings the number of BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks built across the county to 12, allows us to be an agent of change for residents of all ages, said Jeff Molson, Owner, President and Chief Management Officer. Youth health in Quebec. From the Canadian Hockey Club.

“Today we are proud to open the BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink in Val d’Or. The Valdurian community now benefits from a high-quality infrastructure to practice various sports. This project was very stimulating and inspiring for the community. “It’s definitely an important addition to our quality of life,” said Mayor of Val d’Or, Celine Brendamor.

As a front-line partner of the Foundation since 2001, Desjardins Securities contributes financially to the cause of children in need by helping the Foundation achieve its mission and goals, including the construction and operationalization of BLEU BLANC BOUGE skating rinks. “For 20 years, Desjardins Securities has partnered with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. To date, we have raised more than $8.2 million for this cause thanks to the mobilization of our teams, who are deeply committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which they are deeply rooted. We are proud to contribute not only to this achievement. which will benefit the entire Val d’Or community for many years to come, but also to support the various initiatives implemented by the Foundation and the dozens of organizations it supports annually. It offers less affluent youth across the county a real springboard into the future,” said Marjorie Minette, Vice President of Advisory Services for Management Riches in Desjardins.

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation also counts on the support of companies established in the areas where the rinks are located, who wish to participate in this project, a promising and organized project for their community. In 2019, Harnois Énergies chose to contribute $100,000 to the dissemination of the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program in Val d’Or as well as in Juliette, where the organization’s 11th rink opened in January 2020. This partnership is part of the company Desire, which has a regional office in Vall A role, to invest in communities where the organization is already well established, in particular by supporting sports projects. “For Harnois Énergies, engaging in communities is one of our values. Sport is synonymous with energy, so it was only natural for us to support such a great project,” said Serge Harnois, Chairman and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

Desiring to encourage the sporting development of youth in the region and contribute to the healthy lifestyles of the residents, Eldorado Gold Quebec has also joined in the BLEU BLANC construction project in downtown Val-d’Or, by injecting a financial contribution of $400,000 for the construction of a permanent roof over the rink In order to maximize its use.

BLEU BLANC BOUGE 12 skating rinks are places for gathering, animation, meeting and physical activity, which allow children from these disadvantaged backgrounds to discover the benefits of a healthy and physically active lifestyle. In order to ensure the success of its program, the Foundation benefits from M361 support which supports it in selecting the environment and community partners in order to ensure the development of effective site activation and impact measurement. from the programme. It should be noted that the city of Val d’Or was distinguished by its large number of schools with a high deprivation index that serve a large number of residents and a large area, as well as the large investment needs in the nearby sports infrastructure. The community has also demonstrated a mobilization committed to the development of healthy lifestyles through organizations such as the Maison de la famille, Program Accès Loisirs and Agir-Tôt.

ABOUT THE BLEU BLANC BOUGE PROGRAM

BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks are built to NHL regulatory rink standards (200 x 85 feet), and provide ice quality that meets professional standards and the versatility necessary to practice other disciplines in season. While the snow season runs from the end of November to mid-March, many other sports such as basketball, soccer, and hockey are played there, as well as many sports activities from spring to fall. The donation of this infrastructure is accompanied by 100 pairs of skates, 100 helmets and 100 hockey sticks that young people can borrow to use the rink.

The Foundation’s flagship project since 2009, the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program now contains 12 outdoor, refrigerated and multi-sport rinks. Six rinks have been built in underserved neighborhoods in Montreal, while the other six are located in Longueuil, Laval, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Joliette and Val-d’Or. The foundation is currently finalizing the construction of the thirteenth infrastructure, which will open this winter in the Jonquière district of the municipality of Saguenay.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization that promotes physical activity as well as the adoption and maintenance of healthy lifestyles among disadvantaged youth between the ages of 4 and 17. Since its inception in August 2000, it has invested more than $34.6 million in its programs as well as through donations to more than 900 organizations working for the welfare of the most vulnerable children throughout Quebec. The Foundation implements its mandate in two ways: first, by implementing a unique pilot project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists in building refrigerated and multi-sport community arenas, as well as by granting financial support to organizations whose projects and programs allow children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more Active. To find out more, visit fundation.canadiens.com.