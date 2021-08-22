The Bloc Québécois shoots everything red | Canada elections 2021

During the first week of this election campaign, the Quebecoa block convoy stopped almost exclusively in the liberal lands, namely, in Mauritius, Quebec City, Ottawa and the south shore of Montreal.

As they say in hockey: offense is the best defense.

Yves Francois Blanchett woke up the day after the 2019 elections with three times as many MPs, and of course he wants to preserve those gains two years later.

But at that time, he had made a list of the constituencies in which he hoped to make gains in the next election, that is, those he had just lost by 1,000 votes or less.

Longueuil – Charles-Lemoyne, Châteauguay – Lacolle, Argenteuil – La Petite-Nation, Hochelaga, Quebec, Chicoutimi – Le Fjord and Gaspésie – Les-les-de-la-Madeleine all escaped from Bloc Québécois with hair.

Most of these liquidations were won by the Liberals, who elected 35 members in Quebec, more than the Quebec bloc, the Conservatives (10) or the National Democratic Party (1).

On the floor, Yves Francois Blanchet repeats, this time, the party He has more means And he has audit .

How many seats does he hope to collect?

Target is about 40 He said on Monday.

No new suggestion yet

At the rate of two press briefings per day (as opposed to just one for his opponents) and numerous activities on several contested battlefields in 2019, the bloc leader just dedicated this week to criticizing the liberal record.

denounce what he calls frequent laxity At the border, accused Justin Trudeau of not doing enough for the elderly, and again called for increased health transfers to counties.

Yves Francois Blanchett agreed on Saturday that it had been a rather dark week as a message. But Trudeau’s strategy was to go [des élections] In the heart of summer so there is no countryside.

He must be a liberal leader Facing his balance sheet , according to him.

But what does the Quebec bloc suggest?

The party will reveal its program on the Sunday in which it will meet Main trends and in it It will provide a clear view for the people of Quebec They said.

Quebec

We didn’t insist much on identity issues. They will come back well, they will come back well , as announced by Yves Francois Blanchett.

It must be remembered that this year’s motto of the bloc can only be summed up in one word: Québécois.

In a video posted on social media, the head of the political formation says that voters in the province need elected officials It has one priority: Quebec. Quebec only.