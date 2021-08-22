People who have been vaccinated have a 14 times lower risk of dying from Covid-19

Covid vaccines are designed to reduce infection and disease severity. It is effective! Health authorities in Los Angeles, a city in California hard hit by the pandemic, are reclaiming the pedigree.

Among the arguments against Vaccines To combat Covid, its lack of effectiveness often appears. It is based on the observation that vaccinated people are almost always infected or hospitalized. What is a file vaccination ? Vaccines are unable to prevent infection and hospitalization systematically. No medicine is 100% effective, and vaccines are no exception. Whether it’s Pfizer,AstraZeneca or talkVaccines are designed to greatly reduce the risk of infection or hospitalization. In this, all those who are managed in France perfectly fulfill the contract.

Practically no deaths among those vaccinated in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Public Health Authorities They analyzed the health data of nearly 1,300,000 cases of Covid in California since the beginning Epidemic. Thus, they determined that a vaccinated person is four times less likely to contract the coronavirus than an unvaccinated person. The incidence in the unvaccinated California population is 243 cases per 100,000, and only 66 cases per 100,000 of the fully vaccinated population.

Vaccines are most effective in preventing severe forms of COVID-19and thus hospitalization. Fully vaccinated people are 14 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who have only been partially vaccinated or not at all. There is less than one hospitalization per 100,000 of the vaccinated population, and there are almost no deaths.

These observations reflect data from clinical trials: Vaccines are more effective in preventing severe forms of infection. Vaccination will not completely stop the spread of the coronavirus, but will prevent healthy people without comorbidities Apparently, to die of it.

