Tkachuk scored after 3:30 in play in extra seconds after being thwarted by a cracked pass from Jake Allen, who started the first two matches in the Federal District. With this win, Ottawa ended six games in a row of home defeats.

Al Kindi suffered a second straight loss after lowering the flag on Saturday against Toronto Maple Leaves. Another unconvincing night was spent on the attacking side, with most of his shots fired from the sides.

Canada coach Claude Julian insisted we need to simplify our game and play with more confidence to get things up. We gave up on many breakups because we were trying out some risky games. We need to reduce the number of our mistakes. We lost 2 nights in a row due to our mistakes.

Nick Suzuki scored his first goal in eight matches and Corey Perry scored for the Canadian (9-5-3). Jake Allen saves 36 times.

Drake Patherson and Josh Norris also hit the Senate goal (5-14-1). Matt Murray fired 30 shots.

Striker Jonathan Drouin did not finish the Canadians match. He left late in the second period, after defender Mike Riley pushed him against the bay window.

Unconvincing attack

Allen admitted it was disappointing to see the Canadian steal after a long week of training. Sometimes, after several days without playing, it takes a while to find your directions. But this is not an excuse The guard said.

Suzuki scored his fourth goal of the season after just 77 seconds, beating Matt Murray on his left shoulder. He noted that recent Canadian failures are starting to affect morale.

We think a lot and play so we don’t lose, which is not a good thing. At the start of the season, we had a lot of energy, we had fun. This is not really the case anymore , The forward of the attacker.

Patherson tied midway during the first period. His shot deflected off the opponent’s stick to jump over Allen.

Norris gave Ottawa the lead in the third half by deflecting Nikita Zaitsev’s shot. The goblin bounced off Allen’s wand before flying through the air, ending up behind him.

Perry called up extra time by defeating Murray to score his second goal in the Canadian uniform.

After the match, the veteran gave credit to the Senators, although the first two goals were the result of lucky jumps.

They worked hard to create their chance. It is a hardworking team. We knew what to expect. We have encountered them often enough to know that they will never give up Berry said.

The competitors will face again on Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Center.