Family competition to celebrate science

The competition deals with scientific method and technological design.

Technoscience Est-du-Québec is actually inviting young people between the ages of 6 to 12 and their families to celebrate science and technology as part of the “Mois des Débrouillards en famille”. In November, the organization presents a science competition for Débrouillards throughout Eastern Quebec.

Under the slogan “The Daily Pirates”, the science activities planned as part of the event will take place in default mode. Adapting to the new realities of each region, these fun online science activities will allow budding scientists to experiment with complete safety. With a mission that combines science and technology, young and old alike are required to improve the daily appliance with recovered materials.

“Although the context in which the Mois des Résouillards en famille will be held is exceptional this year, the Technoscience Est-du-Québec team has worked hard to provide rich, fun and safe activities for young people and their families. The scientific missions presented were developed with the aim of making it as easy and fun as possible for families. We are convinced that the Débrouillards and their families will have a lot of fun carrying out the tasks prepared for them, ”says Débrouillards’ coordinator, Dominique Savard-Massicotte.

Families in Eastern Quebec are invited to participate in the competition now. To learn about the regulations, consult www.technoscience-eq.ca.