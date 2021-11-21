The Canadian pulls out all the stops at the Bell Center

With his full potential and formidable attacking Samuel Montembeault, the Montreal Canadiens delighted their Bell Center fans with an easy 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

It was a historic start for the Habs goalkeeper for various reasons. He was the first Quebec player since Jose Tudor, in January 2006, to start a game against the team’s net at Bell Center. With 32 saves, Montembolt also scored his first Bleu Blanc Rouge victory.

The Montreal fans were also lucky to witness the attacking awakening of Ryan Boehling, who scored twice in 37 seconds in the second half. The first American was scored thanks to an accidental deflection of “Brides” defender Roman Josie.

With his runner-up, with a good shot on his wrist, Poehling ended the night’s work with Juuse Saros, who was sent to the baths after allowing five goals from 19 shots.

Artori Laconan was another Arturi Lacon was very happy to find the back of the net. The Finn fought hard in front of the Nashville cage to open the scoring early in the game.

Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher scored in the second half, while Tyler Toffoli completed the empty net. Jonathan Drouin, Tyler Toffoli and Chris Weidman have stood out in their own way by adding assists to their record.

The Canadians seemed to be sitting on their laurels in the third period, which gave Matt Duchenne a hat-trick for predators. In particular, he took advantage of two digital advantages of trademark registration.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme dared to wear only seven defenders and 11 strikers for this match, including young Matthias Norländer.

The Canadian will have a few days off before the Capitals game in Washington on Wednesday.