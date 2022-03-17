LDC: Mandy qualified without playing

Villarreal played one of the greatest matches in their history. By beating Juventus Turin away (0-3), the Yellow Submarine qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League… without Issa Mandy.

Obviously, the defender of the Greens had to spend a joint evening. If he saw his team achieve a historic feat, then from the bench Isa Mandy lived this new evening in the Champions League.

However, four days ago came to replace Raul Albiol in the first half in the match Villarreal and Celta Vigo (1-0 with Villarreal), and successfully. Unfortunately, his side’s comeback (now seventh in La Liga and 6 points from fourth after a very difficult start to the season) saw them relegated to the bench, and tonight’s duel at the top was no exception. Al-Qaeda.

Thus, without the Algerian remaining on the bench this time, Unai Emery’s team made a real delay at the Juventus Stadium. Moreno (78), Torres (85) and finally Groenefeld (90) managed to win 0-3 and qualify for a historic Champions League quarter-final.

DZfoot