The Montreal Canadiens handed striker Michael Frolic over to Laval Rocket on Monday.

The team said Frolic should return to their reserve group on Saturday.

So Frolik will have the opportunity to play a game or two with Habs School Club this week. The missile will host Senators in Belleville, Tuesday and Friday, at the Bell Center.

Frolik has been in the Canadian reserve squad since the start of the campaign and has not been wearing the new team uniform.

The 32-year-old Czech accepted a $ 750,000 one-season contract with the Canadian on December 23.

In 850 National Hockey League matches with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and Buffalo Seasoners, Frolic scored 159 goals and 225 assists. He helped Black Hawk win the Stanley Cup in 2013.

Additionally, we’ll know shortly after noon whether or not Attacker Paul Byron was called in to waivers the Hab group submitted for this Sunday operation.

If not claimed by one of the other 30 teams in the NHL, Byron could be waived for Canadian Reserve Group or Rocket.

In 14 games this season, Byron has limited to three assists

Al-Kindy enjoys a week of rest and training before returning to collar next Saturday at hosting the Toronto Maple Leaves.