The Canadians reveal the list of players invited to the training camp

The Montreal Canadiens on Monday announced the roster of 74 players who will attend their training camp.

Forty-four strikers, 21 defenders and nine goalkeepers will try to convince club management that they deserve a place on the roster for the inaugural season, October 12 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Center.

Of course, the first choice in the last draft of the National League, Juraj Slavkovsky, would be the camp.

In addition to the players who have valid contracts with the team and Laval Rocket as well as those who were recently drafted, four players received invites and were all in the rookie camp that just ended.

They are striker Beric Dube (Showinigan Cataractis) and defender John Parker Jones (University of Windsor), as well as goalkeepers Antoine Colombe (Cataractis) and Riley Mercer (Drummondville Voltgors).

The camp will start on Wednesday with medical and physical examinations. Further tests, this time on the ice, will take place on Thursday, then the first in-team game will take place on Friday. The public will then be invited to the traditional Reds vs Whites game at the Bell Center on Sunday at 3pm.