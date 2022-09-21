Top News

piece | invoice | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

September 21, 2022
Alan Binder

To feel safe, many seniors who live alone in the home use collars with alarms and fall detectors. But technology is not infallible, contrary to what reassuring ads and rhetoric from some sellers suggest.

journalist : Marie France Belanger
Director : Stephanie Allier

For more information, read our journalist Marie-France Bellanger’s article on Radio Canada’s information platform.





