The Celine phenomenon at the heart of the podcast

Veronique Cloutier, Marc Labrich, Denis Bombardier and Charlotte Cardin participate in Celine, she’s the boss!, a podcast a bit offbeat, but highly searched on Celine Dion.

Launching Tuesday on OHdio, Radio Canada’s mobile podcast app, the series is led by Martin Proulx (karaoke on Véro.tv) returns to the career of the world-class artist, 40 years after his first appearance on the small screen, presented by Michel Jasmine in June 1981. Each of the four episodes revolves around a different axis: family, television, parodies and love.

“Celine has become cool during the past years. I wanted to notice this phenomenon, 20 years after I cheated in school because I listened to Celine,” explains Martin Proulx, who is also a content producer at Déferlantes, the production company behind shows like Voice And the star Academy.

Full of interlaced winks and subtle analyses, Celine, she’s the boss! Connoisseurs of “Charlemagne’s Nightingale” will appeal to connoisseurs.

Each episode also consists of a segment of the fan club where artists, such as Isabel Rasicut, Simone Poliris, Benoit McGuinness, Catherine Trudeau, and Veronique Clavaux, reveal their love for Celine in broad daylight.

Bertrand Exeter’s photo Martin Proulx, host of Celine, is the head of a new podcast on Celine Dion. This photo was taken at Mario Bennett’s, who runs a museum about the artist in his Montreal apartment.

Highlights

The second episode is dedicated to Celine Dion’s appearance on television, and she’s particularly busy. Véronique Cloutier y révèle qu’elle était en studio avec l’artiste durant l’enregistrement de l’album D’eux à Paris en 1994. To love me more.

Another highlight: When Christian Sharett analyzes some of Celine Dion’s key interviews, including her September 2005 interview with Larry King on the sidelines of Hurricane Katrina. The host, of course, emphasizes her famous message “Take a kayak!” She burst into tears on the air, but in particular the rest of Celine Dion’s speech was, surprisingly, very critical of the policies of the then US president, George W. Bush. Between tears, the star asked why a country sending bomber planes to Iraq couldn’t send them to New Orleans to rescue its citizens.