As unlikely as it may seem, the CN Tower, an iconic building in downtown Toronto, lit up blue, white, and red Tuesday night, in honor of the Montreal Canadiens, the last Canadian team in power to win the Stanley Cup.

Henry Owlette Vezina

Journalism

“Tonight, the CN Tower will be lit up in red, blue and white for the Montreal Canadiens, who will represent Canada’s hope to win the Stanley Cup,” Canada Lands Company (CLC) said in a tweet. Height 550 meters.

On Monday night, the Habs became the first Bettman Tour club to reach the ace quarter, completing 4-0 against the Winnipeg Jets, with a 3-2 final win in overtime.

Tyler Toffoli, the team’s top scorer since the start of the playoffs, scored the match-winning goal with a assist from youngster Cole Caufield. The next CH opponent will be the winner of Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche series, which is still ongoing at this time.

However, the lighting of the CN Tower in Canadian colors was praised by many netizens and was denounced by many Maple Leafs supporters and Toronto residents.

“As a true Leafs fan, I vomited from watching this. You literally ruined my life and made no sense after you did this,” one said.

Others, however, praised the class and generosity of the gesture. The Montreal Canadiens itself also thanked the CIS, under the initial publication.