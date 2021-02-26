In the French archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, the only road connecting the north and south of Miquelon Island was cut off overnight from Wednesday to Thursday as the road collapsed under the influence of high tide, local newspapers reported. .

The road is about thirty kilometers long and was built on a fragile strip of land that connects the village of Miquelon and its 600 inhabitants, to its southern neighbor, Langlid, and was washed away by the waves.

The only road link that allows travel to Miquelon Island from north to south after being cut, Langled residents have to wait for low tide to travel and refuel. Saint-Pierre et Miquelon is located in the south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

In the event of an emergency, planned Reprap was redirected to slow erosion at another point down the road Thursday morning in an effort to fill in the new bleed.

The local authority has not set a date for the reopening, and the authorities are seeking to maintain an unstable corridor in order to allow for potential medical evacuations that will be necessary for the temporary residents of the Langled area.

The isthmus, this long strip of wild sand dunes, bounded on both sides by the Atlantic Ocean, is being further and further eroded, forcing the authorities to undertake rock-filling operations.

In recent years, the village of Miquelon-Langlade has been severely affected by the consequences of climate change.

The current episode of the erosion of the isthmus makes the population fear a return to a century and a half, when the sea succeeded in digging the sand dune ridge through it, separating Miquelon and Langlid into two separate islands.