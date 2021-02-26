“He’s not a coach like Claude Julian.”

The arrival of Dominic Ducharme at the helm of the Montreal Canadiens will make a huge difference to the way the team plays.

This is what André Taurini said during his interview with Jean-Charles Lagoi on Thursday.

“I have a lot of respect for him. Dom Ducharme is able to rally players and make them work towards a common goal. When you talk to the players, they all have fun working with him. He will bring something different to the Canadians. He is not a coach like Claude Julian. He will give players some creativity and I think they will like it.” Work with him. ”

According to the ex-driver of Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, attacking players will have more freedom to show their talent.

“The teams at Dom Ducharme have always been very creative in attack, in addition to being responsible defensively. He is the coach of a new generation, but he came from the right school.”

Among the players who could benefit from the new coach, Torini mentions Nick Suzuki.

“He’s a rational player. He’s not like a guy like Brendan Gallagher who just has to keep working out of a bad streak. Smart players sometimes tend to think a lot when they lack confidence. I think with Dom, he’ll change his focus.”

The man who also worked at Colorado Avalanche and is a senator in Ottawa thinks Ducharme has what it takes to revive his team.

“It will increase everyone’s playing level. It’s a new start for every player. Dom has a pulse in the bedroom. He knows what’s going on in the team. He will make adjustments that will bring positivity and energy.”

Watch Tourigny’s interview in the video above.