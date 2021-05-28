The collective intelligence of sardines

The “House of Knowledge” is like a collection of stories. Beautiful stories that tell the living in all its freshness. But also, in all its complexities. Arch to marvel at the world’s treasures. In this new episode, let’s look at an animal we’re generally accustomed to boxing: sardines.

she has from Blue green and silver belly. Sometimes its sides are also decorated with a blue stripe. It has large scales, but it remains what researchers call a small fish. Are sardines. And at Relets, canned or fresh, this is Oily fish Good taste. Especially rich in Omega-3 And the A source of vitamin D..

In France alone, an average of more than 20 thousand tons of sardines are caught annually. However, the species is not considered threatened. Even if the resource is overexploited. In the Mediterranean Sea in particular. Moreover, did you know that sardine owes its name to the island of Sardinia on its coasts that were especially abundant in ancient times?

Today’s sardine population fluctuates a lot from year to year. For a reason that remains elusive to scientists. They are concerned about the possible disappearance of sardines. They think sardines are essential for survival Marine Corps areas. They can reduce Emissions Of methane expected from the most degraded sectors.

Coordinated movements with no one in the controls

But if we are talking about sardines here, then it evokes Intelligence A little special. What researchers callCollective intelligence. Sardines have been known to live in schools. Seats are very cramped at times. It is even the origin of the expression: “To be taut like sardines”. In nature, the scenery is amazing. Sometimes up to a million of these small fish are thrown away. In perfect harmony. Never collide.

This amazing skill soon aroused the interest of scholars of ethics. Those who study the behavior of animal species. It has also attracted the expectations of specialists in Robotic Who would like to give their little robots the same intelligence. They notice that two or three rules are sufficient for the sardines to coordinate them Movements In the Mass. The first rule: It is forbidden to stay away from your neighbors by more than ten centimeters. The second rule: It is also forbidden to go within ten centimeters of other sardines.

The researchers also note that not all types of sardines are stirred simultaneously. Group movement begins by few. Then the motivation spreads to others. This would be the result of a third rule: We must constantly imitate the average behavior of the nearest ten narratives. The result: perfectly coordinated swarms of sardines with the power of collective intelligence.

With sardines, you don’t need a captain to lead the forces. Nobody is responsible. If any sardine sees a predator that frightens him, he will move. Driving, by imitation, the movement of all her friends in a few milliseconds. As far as it may seem, we envy this collective intelligence. It was studied in Artificial intelligence. Hoping to connect Autonomous carsFor example. You see: Sardines are not that stupid!