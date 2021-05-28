Stephen Hawking’s “The Universe” will be shown

Of the 10,000 archive pages that will be available for reference in Cambridge are letters from 1944 to 2008, including personal documents such as the pirate story written for his father at the age of six, as well as correspondence with US presidents or famous scholars.

The library will also keep a first draft of his book Brief history of time, Which was published in 1988 and reached very large audiences, or film and television scripts including episodes The Simpsons With his personality.

A letter that Professor Hawking and his sister Mary wrote to their father when they were children. Photo: Associated Press / Kirsty Wigglesworth

It provides extraordinary insight into the evolution of Stephen’s scientific life, from his childhood to his student research, from a disability rights activist to a world-famous scientist with groundbreaking discoveries. Said Jessica Gardner, Head of the Cambridge University Library.

Her former office in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics at the University of Cambridge will be faithfully rebuilt in the Science Museum in London’s South Kensington borough. Some items, such as specially designed wheelchairs, will be shown to the public in 2022.

We are very pleased that these two important institutions are keeping our father’s life working for the benefit of future generations and making his legacy accessible to the largest possible number of the public. Lucy, Tim and Robert Hawking rejoiced his children, hoping that it would be his career Continue to inspire generations of future scientists .

Stephen Hawking, famous for his work on the universe, He passed away at his home in Cambridge on March 14, 2018 At the age of 76.

The astrophysicist defied expectations that he had only a few years to live after contracting paralyzed neurodegenerative disease at a young age, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which was diagnosed in 1964.

The disease gradually deprived him of his ability to move and confined him to a wheelchair, and he was almost completely paralyzed and unable to speak except through his distinctive voice complex.