The Dead Sea Scrolls were revealed in a “large scientific form” on Thursday, March 31, in France 5

"Revealing the Dead Sea Scrolls" is a Jimmy Wiggins documentary. Thanks to the latest technology, this fantastic movie goes back in time in an attempt to unravel the mysteries and secrets that hide behind these writings.

Discovered between 1947 and 1956, the Dead Sea Scrolls, also called the Qumran Scrolls, are a collection of scrolls and fragments of papyrus written primarily in Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek.

It dates back to the third century BC. AD and the first century AD. It consists of 100,000 fragments divided into 870 different manuscripts. This great discovery, which shook the scientific world, led to the discovery of the oldest complete Hebrew manuscript: the Book of Isaiah.

But what do these manuscripts really say? To whom do we attribute them? Was it really written by a splinter Jewish sect called the Essenes? Who are the guards and what links do they have with the rebels fortified in the Masada fortress? Are there really fake manuscripts in museums, as some experts believe?

Thanks to the latest technology available to us, we will go back in time to try to discover the mysteries hidden behind these writings and thus be able to reveal their secrets.

