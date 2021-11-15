The decline of ‘The Eternals’ continues to dominate the North American box office

Proof that even Marvel superheroes can’t always defy gravity, The Eternals landed at the North American box office, grossing just $27.5 million in its second weekend in cinemas, according to reports. Sunday.

The Disney-distributed movie, which grossed 71 million Friday-Sunday last week, shows one of the biggest drops for a Marvel movie during its second week of distribution, according to Variety.

Oscar-winning director Chloe Chao’s work “The Eternals” features five-star cast including actresses Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan but also “Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden, and is distinguished by its impenetrable time. Super Brigade, sent to Earth by a superior force to protect humanity.

Clifford, the adventures of a giant red dog and his young mistress in New York, comes in second in its first week, making 16.4 million.

This feature film adapted from children’s books by Norman Bridwell does well for a family movie, a category hit hard by the pandemic, notes analysis by David Gross.

He noted that the sector’s recovery remains weak, with the US box office still 35% lower compared to the same period in 2019.

At number three, “Dune,” an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Interstellar, recorded 5.5 million receipts for its fourth week in cinemas (93 million since its release).

Agent 007 continues to do well, with 4.6 million in the sixth week of James Bond’s latest installment, “Die Can Wait” (150 million total).

It stays ahead of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” at number five with $4 million in revenue. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist with superhuman powers thanks to an alien parasite called Venom.

Here are the rest of the top 10:

“Ron Unlocks” (2.2 million)

“The French Dispatch” (1.8 million)

Belfast (1.8 million)

“Spencer” (1.5 million)

“Hungry” (1.2 million)