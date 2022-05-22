The disappointment of Lance Stroll – TVA Sports

Quebec Lance Stroll did not have a good day in the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix on Saturday, as he qualified 18th for the next day’s race.

Aston Martin’s Stroll couldn’t do better than a time of 1 minute 21.418 seconds in the first stage of qualifying. He immediately set up the back of the starting grid with teammate Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Williams’ drivers, Alexander Albon and Nicolas Latifi.

“It’s a disappointing result today. I’ve struggled with car balance all weekend and when you’re not comfortable you can’t go for fast laps,” said Stroll.

Over the past week Aston Martin has made several modifications to the single-seat AMR22, particularly on the floor, side skirts and right wing. If Stroll and Vettel had promoted the new mods on Friday, during free practice, they would have quickly hit the ground running.

We know this is the early days of this series of actions, so we’ll have to make sure we understand the reasons [des résultats] “Today let’s see how we can improve it and move on,” said the 23-year-old.

dry conditions

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, took first place at the end of the third quarter, ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Carlos Sainz Jr., who also plays for Ferrari, will start in third while Mick Schumacher (Haas) surprises in 10th.

The heat has been felt at the Barcelona Circuit de Catalunya for the past few days. Stroll thinks he can make use of a good strategy to get the ranks, as all teams have to pay more attention to tire quality in dry conditions.