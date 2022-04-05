NCAA: Kansas beats North Carolina for its fourth national title

Tuesday, April 5, 2022. 00:00

(Update : Monday, April 4, 2022, 11:36 pm)

New Orleans – The University of Kansas became the champions of March Madness by defeating the University of North Carolina 72-69 Monday night.

David McCormack scored 15 points for Jayhawk, who was down 15 points, 40-25.

McCormack hit a hook shot that gave the team a 70-69 lead with 1:15 remaining.

Armando Bacot of Tar Heels lost the ball, exacerbating the ankle injury, then McCormack went to get it with another hook.

Caleb Love missed with a shot in the last second that would have created a deadlock. Galen Wilson also scored 15 points for the winners.

Remy Martin scored 14 points, while Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji scored 12 points each.

The Jayhawks consisted of several players towards the end of their college career, and they took home their fourth national championship. It’s second to coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks’ return in the second half of the match equaled the best comeback ever achieved in the competition’s final. The brand previously belonged to the 1963 edition of Loyola University Chicago.

The Jayhawks outperformed 31-10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

UNC reached the final by defeating Duke, in what would become the last match of legend Mike Krzyzewski, “Coach K”.

There was a crowd of 69,423 at the Superdome.