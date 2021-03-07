The Division 2 will have an all-new game mode, “End of 2021 at the earliest.”

Ubisoft has shared some information about the next big update to Section 2 Which will be held at the end of 2021 at the earliest. In particular, we were able to discover that there will be a completely new game mode and new ways to develop your agent.

Development team Section 2 Shared information about Signed, After the recent confirmation of the arrival of the content for 2021 and that update 12 is no longer the last major update for the game.

If the team didn’t reveal much, they scoffed at the fact that this new game mode is “brand new to the franchise. Additionally, the team is exploring new ways to develop your agent with a focus on increasing the diversity and applicability of builds.”

According to the team, the development of this new update is still in its early stages and will take several months to complete, and it is currently scheduled to be launched in late 2021 at the earliest. The goal is to make a “big game change” so it will take the necessary time for that to happen.

Until the update is ready, Ubisoft Massive will relaunch previous seasons released in Year 2. This means that the next season, Season 5, will be a revival of Season 1 and will give players the ability to collect rewards and collectibles that they may want to collect. Missed the first time. There will also be regular leagues and world events, new outfit events, and minor title updates focused on the health of the game.

Ubisoft Massive also revealed this Section 2 More than 40 million players and March 2020 saw the game’s highest activity since its launch in February 2019.

Evolution to Section 2 The studio continues as the studio is also working on creating their own Avatar game and recently announced Star Wars project.

Iconeme, a castle resident and Chocobo breeder, is part of the IGN France editorial board. He sends the news as often as he can. follow him On Twitter but also Twitch Wall.