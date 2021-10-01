The downgrading of the Toronto City Council was constitutional

In a five-to-four decision, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected the City of Toronto’s appeal to re-establish municipal divisions.

Thus, the country’s highest court upholds the ruling of the Ontario Court of Appeals, which in 2019 overturned a lower court’s decision in favor of the city.

The City of Toronto is losing its appeal against Ontario in the Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

In their arguments before the Supreme Court of Canada, city attorneys said last March that the provincial government had trampled on democracy and the rights of voters and candidates in the October 22, 2018 municipal elections.

A first court ruled in favor of the city, ruling that Law 5 violated Article 2b of the Charter on freedom of expression.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court concluded that The judge who considered the application erred in ruling that the law has significantly impeded the candidates’ freedom of expression and that the right to effective representation applies to municipal elections and affects the analysis based on Article 2b. .

In a written statement, the mayor of Toronto thanked the Supreme Court of Canada For her careful and in-depth examination of the city’s allure .

Currently, the City of Toronto attorney and her team are reviewing the court’s decision which clarifies the scope of Article 2b of the Charter in the context of municipal election campaigns, as well as the use of unwritten constitutional principles , Can we read the press release.

John Tory confirms that the municipality The Ontario government will continue to work together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and many other issues .

flash back

In 2018, Doug Ford announced his decision to reduce the number of municipal suites in Toronto from a system of 47 to 25 geographically aligned with provincial and federal clearance operations.

The law came into force unilaterally and without consultation in the midst of the municipal election campaign.

Mayor John Tory Varies with the way the county changed city council size in the middle of the 2018 election .

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says ravi By decision of the highest court in the land.

In a written statement, he reiterated that the Ford government had promised to do so Ending the culture of waste and mismanagement .

The goal of the Conservative government was to provide $25 million for the county capital, but also to improve and speed up city council decision-making.

On the part of the official opposition, NDP Representative Peter Tabuns believes that Just because it’s illegal doesn’t mean it’s okay .

Everyone representing Toronto Danforth at the provincial level thinks so Elected and resident officials deserve a government that respects them, not a government that tries to crush them.

Some had accused Premier Doug Ford of retaliating against City Council for the way his brother, former Mayor Rob Ford, was treated during his tenure.

Most of his powers were taken from him by members of the city council in 2013.

He also defeated current Toronto Mayor John Tory Doug Ford in the mayoral race in 2014.