The end of the suspense in JS Kabylie

The end of the suspense in iron hand About the Presidency JS KabylieThe most successful clubs in Algeria. The justice issued its verdict on Wednesday, September 15th.

The confrontation took place between the outgoing president, Sherif Mellal, and Yazid Yarishan, who presented himself as the new legitimate president. Yarishan was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors by the general meeting of shareholders last March.

But the procedure was not completed, he explained, not to disturb the first team participating in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

At the beginning of September, shareholders, including the CSA (Amateur Club, the majority) returned to the charge. They obtained a duplicate of the Commercial Register, the only document the new management lacked in order to be recognized as the club’s representative by the football authorities.

On Monday, September 13, the new administration attempted to seize the club’s headquarters, but President Mellal refused to leave it. He demanded his removal from the courts.

And the next day, Tuesday, he announced in a statement the closure of the club’s headquarters To avoid any slippage. The judicial officer who accompanied the new leaders wrote a report on the closure of the club’s headquarters. On the same day, she filed a brief lawsuit with the Tizi Ouzou court.

The court issued its ruling this morning, Wednesday, and recognized Yazid Yarishan as the legitimate president of the club. Sherif also ordered Mellal to vacate the seat and hand over all club documents to the new leaders.

Accordingly, the term of Cherif Mellal, who was elected in February 2018, officially ends on Wednesday, September 15.

In three and a half years at the helm of the club, Melal has achieved Positive results. The team no longer plays for relegation, as it was before their arrival, reached the final of the African Cup and won the 2021 League Cup, the first title for JS Kabylie since 2011. But its critics accuse it of selling the wind to the fans. and not having the financial means to run a club at the status of JS Kabylie.