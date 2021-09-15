Apple TV’s latest software update, tvOS 15, launches September 20th — here’s what to expect

The next version of the Apple TV software, tvOS 15, will be officially launched on September 20. This is the date Apple has set to release iOS 15 (on which tvOS is based) after the annual fall event ends. Alors qu’une grande partie de la disponibilité totalal de l’émission en ligne était sans surprise consacrée à sa dernière gamme de smartphones, les fans d’Apple TV ont reçu des nouvelles importantes sur le logiciel alimentant les boînalisés de streaming person a company.

To kick off its online event, Apple spent a few moments praising the streaming service, + Apple TV. CEO Tim Cook highlighted the nominations and accolades received by many Apple TV+ titles, especially the success of Ted Lasso.

For Apple TV users, the key date to watch is September 20, which is the expected date for the first public release. When that happens, eligible device owners will have new features they can check out and explore. However, the new trick, the SharePlay multi-device functionality, won’t arrive with this first release.

What Apple TV models are eligible for the tvOS 15 update?

The next tvOS update, version 15, will be available on the last three versions of the device. This includes the Apple TV HD (released in 2015), the first generation Apple TV 4K from 2017, and the second generation Apple TV 4K, released earlier this year. In case you are curious, We reviewed the latest Apple TV 4K version A while ago, I found it to be a powerful streaming machine, albeit an expensive one.

What features are available on Apple TV with tvOS 15 update?

As for the features users can expect when tvOS 15 launches, Apple shared details of several new tips At the Worldwide Developers Conference last June. Here’s what will happen when tvOS 15 officially launches:

A new section in the Apple TV app aims to suggest content based on the interests of the many users in your home. Shared with you: Another new area in the app brings together all the shows and movies that your friends and family have shared with you through the Messages app.

Expanded functionality when using HomeKit-enabled smart home devices, including support for multi-camera displays. HomePod Compatibility: Adds the ability to pair your Apple TV with the company’s HomePod mini smart speaker. Apple says you can pair two speakers for stereo sound.

What feature is not shown when tvOS 15 is running?

Unfortunately, one of the key features that Apple highlighted at WWDC will not be ready in time for the launch of tvOS 15. SharePlayThe company’s participation in the Watch Party feature is still in development and Apple announced in August It’s not quite ready for prime time.

SharePlay allows users of eligible devices such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs to watch content simultaneously. Friends and family, for example, can enjoy a movie together via Group FaceTime, chat and interact in a shared viewing experience. The concept is similar to the Watch Party feature we’ve seen added to various streaming devices over the past year. In addition to movies and shows, SharePlay also works with a new Apple Fitness+ feature called Group Workout, which lets you work out with your friends and family on a group FaceTime call.

Of course, we will continue to monitor SharePlay’s progress and report back as we learn more. In the meantime, Apple TV users looking to get their hands on the latest lineup can check out tvOS 15 when it’s set to go live on September 20.