The epidemic has slowed worldwide this week, with the exception of Asia

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed this week in all regions of the world, except Asia, due to the outbreak in India and its neighbors: Here are the startling weekly developments, taken from the Agence France-Presse database.

An important indicator, however, is that the number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, and comparisons between countries should be taken with caution, as testing policies differ from country to country.

With 789,500 daily infections recorded in the world this week, the index fell slightly (-4% compared to the previous week) for the first time in 10 weeks, according to an AFP report that stopped on Thursday.

The index began to grow continuously as of February 20, after an unprecedented decline of more than a month at the beginning of the year, which saw the number of infections halved, or about 355,000 daily cases.

In recent weeks, the global acceleration was mainly caused by the outbreak in India. With the exception of India, the rest of the world has already seen a slowdown of the epidemic since mid-April.

Only Asia is experiencing an acceleration in pollution (+ 10%), in the wake of India, which this week recorded nearly half of the global cases: 385,800 cases per day.

The epidemic is slowing significantly in all other regions: -25% in Africa, -24% in Europe, -13% in the Middle East, -12% in the US / Canada, -12% in Oceania and -8% in Latin America / Caribbean.

Nepal remains, for the third week in a row, the country where the epidemic has accelerated the most (+ 101%, 7,300 new cases per day), among the countries that recorded at least 1,000 daily infections during the past week.

Sri Lanka (+ 82%, 1800), South Africa (+ 32%, 1500), Bahrain (+ 15%, 1200) and Malaysia (+ 14%, 3300).

The two major accelerations this week affect two countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka, bordering India, and have been hit by a new variant suspected of being more contagious.

The strongest decline during the week was observed in Ethiopia (-48%, 600 new cases per day), ahead of Ukraine (-46%, 5400), Bulgaria (-44%, 800), Bangladesh (-42%, 1700) and Poland (-39). %, 4700).

Behind India (385,800 daily cases, + 10%), the countries with the largest number of new infections this week are Brazil (59,000, -2%), the United States (45,600, -13%), Turkey (27,000, -34)% ) And Argentina (20100, -11%).

In terms of population, the two countries with the highest number of cases this week are Seychelles (1223 per 100,000 inhabitants) and the Maldives (668).

However, these two archipelagos are among the most vaccinated countries in the world. Especially the Seychelles where more than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. The two countries are vaccinating in roughly equal parts doses of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca / Oxford.

India also tops the disastrous ranking of daily deaths (3,619 per day this week), ahead of Brazil (2252), the United States (710), Colombia (455) and Argentina (394).

Globally, daily deaths have decreased slightly this week (12,860 per day, -3%).