The Espace 400e keeps its craft for the event

When the federal government ceded Espace 400e to the city in August 2019, former mayor Régis Labeaume announced at the same time that the building would serve as Quebec City’s tourism office, renamed Destination Quebec City from.

About fifty employees were to be settled there in the old port. The city realized that work to transform existing buildings would require much higher investment than anticipated. City spokesperson David O’Brien confirmed the information he first disclosed Quebec Magazine.

However, the upper floors of the building will continue to accommodate the staff of the World Heritage Cities Organization.

Federal Minister Jean-Yves Duclos hands over the keys to the Espace 400e to Québec Mayor Régis Labeaume (Archives). Photo: Radio Canada / Bruno Geiger

Event Activities

Despite the pandemic, the city considers events and exhibitions to be popular at the Espace 400e. Mois Multi was organized there last February. The venue is currently hosting BD Quebec activities.

Also given that the building was originally designed to accommodate events and exhibitions, the city intends to continue in this trend and give new life to the place as a gathering place by carrying out some light renovation. David O’Brien said.