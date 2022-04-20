The FAF does not rule out an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Algerian Football Federation announced on Monday that it has done so Requested FIFA will examine the protest file by its jury.

As a reminder, the Algerian Football Association inserted File to appeal, with FIFA, to Gambian referee Bakary Gassama during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Algeria and Cameroon, on March 29 in Blida.

Algeria, which lost to Cameroon and was denied the World Cup in Qatar, drew refereeing errors and Jasama’s bias in favor of the indomitable lions, which had an impact on the final result of the match. The FAF file contains videos and items showing the national team being wronged by referee Gassama.

Two days before FIFA will consider the appeal on Thursday (April 21st), the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) on Tuesday threatened to arrest the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne in the event of an unfavorable decision, APS reported. official.

“The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) is ready to file a case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) in Lausanne, in the event that the expected ruling from the International Federation (FIFA) is not issued in favor of the national team.”was quoted by the Algerian News Agency on Tuesday, quoting a member of the Federal Office.

The FIFA arbitral tribunal is “The sole authority to highlight the impartiality of the match referee”The official says.

FAF request “Prompted by the fact that the filing of the complaint is based on technical arguments and considerations relating to the arbitration which require examination by a specialized structure.”Alfaf said on Monday.

To ensure the best possible handling of her request, the FAF insists that a return to the audio recordings made between Game Director Gassama and the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) is required.

On Sunday, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Abdel-Razzaq Sabbagh, spoke about the complaint submitted by the FAF, which calls on FIFA to return Algeria to its rights while insisting that the national team is done. “victim of arbitration” From Gambia Jasama. FAF provided all “Potential clue” To confirm Gambian arbitration errors, Sibajj said.