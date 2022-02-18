The future of Rafael André’s tent remains uncertain

March 31. This is the date on which the tent of Raphael André installed in Cabot Square must close. But managers want a month’s notice. For now, the mystery remains.

Hundreds of people depend on Raphaël André’s tent every night. However, it may close its doors on March 31st. Alexandra Ambroise, who runs the installation, hopes that doesn’t happen. During the report, she indicated that she could receive a deferment for an additional month (A new window) .

Remember that this facility takes in about 350 homeless people, indigenous or not, every evening. They can search for a hot meal there and enjoy a warm place during the night.

During a press conference on homelessness on Thursday, Mayor Valerie Blunt stated that the city wanted out of seasonal logic Emergency accommodations can be opened all year round, not just in the winter.

Alexandra Ambroise is the tent coordinator for Raphael André. Photo: Radio Canada/Ivano Demers

Will Rafael Andre’s tent become permanent? The answer is not clear. We are in discussion with various partners to perpetuate this place, but it will not necessarily be under a tent. She said, remembering that there was little room in this emergency shelter.

The mayor wishes a Real place with roof .