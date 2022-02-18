Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held the fifth meeting of the Incident Response Group on the Illegal Occupation and Siege

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today held the fifth meeting of the Incident Response Group to discuss the public order emergency declared by the government under Emergency Measures Act. Accompanied by the Prime Minister and senior officials. He stressed that one of the government’s priorities is to end the illegal occupation and siege operations throughout the country and restore peace, order and good governance.

The group was briefed on the progress made in implementing emergency decisions issued under the emergency law Emergency Measures Actincluding the financial measures provided for in Emergency Economic Measures Decree. The accounts of individuals and companies suspected of involvement in criminal activity have been frozen, and all levels of government have been given the power to share relevant information with financial institutions. This notably includes increased monitoring of funds raised in Canada or abroad through online fundraising platforms.

The group was briefed on the situation in Ottawa, where the Ottawa Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces working together now have the additional tools and resources they need to safely end the occupation.

The group discussed the importance of ensuring that measures remain targeted, temporary, proportionate and consistent with the threats facing Canadians. Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. the Emergency Measures Act To end nearly three weeks of illegal blockade and protect families, small businesses and the economy.

