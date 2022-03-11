The Government of Canada announces its support for the Fraser River Discovery Center Association through the Tourism Assistance Fund

active : CFG
The focused funding will help present the history of the Fraser River from an Aboriginal perspective and attract more visitors
New Westminster, British Columbia, Thursday, March 10, 2022 COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the Canadian tourism sector, with domestic and international travel restrictions reducing visits to tourist attractions. That is why the Government of Canada has created the Tourism Assistance Fund (FAT) to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector invest in products and services that will promote their long-term growth, while meeting public health requirements.
honorable day Randy PoissonaultMinister of Tourism and Assistant Minister of Finance on behalf of Mr. Harjit SajanMinister of International Development and Minister in charge of the Agency for Economic Development of Canada Pacific (PacifiCan), announced the award of $150,000 in TAF funding to the Fraser River Discovery Center Society (FRDCS).
With this funding, CSSF will expand the scope of activities at the Fraser River Discovery Center by presenting Aboriginal events and exhibits that will present the history of the Fraser River from an Aboriginal perspective. This approach will include the design of an educational space dedicated to the heritage and teachings of the Aboriginal peoples of the Fraser River. This space will be created in collaboration with the Musqueam Indian Band and other Fraser River First Nations.
This project will be an excellent resource for educating the public about the Aboriginal heritage of the Fraser River, as well as creating new jobs and promoting tourism in the center and surrounding businesses. New Westminster.
As the Government of Canada implements its plan for a strong economic recovery, companies in the tourism sector need continued support to safely resume their operations. In British Columbia, TAF is managed by PacificCan, the Canadian government’s newest provincial development agency dedicated to boosting the province’s economy.
Our government is committed to supporting a strong economic recovery from the pandemic and ensuring that all affected sectors have the resources they need to succeed. The Tourism Relief Fund is an integral part of this support and will provide companies in the tourism sector with the resources they need to once again become an important contributor to a strong economy.
– Esteemed HarjitS. Sagan, Minister for International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific
Canada is a vast and beautiful country that has a lot to offer both Canadian and international tourists. I am proud that through the Tourism Relief Fund, we can support organizations like the Fraser River Discovery Center Society, who work with Aboriginal partners to ensure all visitors know about the importance and history of this great river. With the indigenous people of Britain Columbia.
– Honorable Randy PoissonaultMinister of Tourism and Assistant Minister of Finance
This support will help us advance Project x? tat? l? l? m (learning space). The activities and programs that we develop and deliver with our partner, the Musqueam Indian Band, will not only help present the story of the Fraser River from an Aboriginal perspective, but will also promote reconciliation and support the implementation of Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
– Lyle FerrickVice Chair of the FRDCS Board and Chair of the Board’s Indigenous Committee
- Provided by Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund helps tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate their future. growth.
- With a budget of $500 million over two years (through March 31, 2023), including a minimum of $50 million for Indigenous tourism initiatives and $15 million for national priorities, this fund will make Canada a preferred destination when resuming domestic and international travel.
- Canada Economic Development for the Pacific (PacifiCan) is the regional development agency focused on the changing economy of British Columbia. PacifiCan is a leader in building a strong and competitive Canadian economy by supporting British Columbia’s unique business, innovation and community economic development.
