Two new early signs of the disease identified

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the destruction of certain neurons in the brain and the accumulation of toxic pools of neurons. In France, experts estimate that Parkinson’s disease affects about 160,000 people, most of them over the age of 80. In addition, there will be 25,000 new diagnoses each year.

Several scientific studies have already identified some of the factors that contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease: thus, people with schizophrenia, who have been exposed to pesticides or who have attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity (ADHD) will be at risk for developing this condition.

“Pre-diagnostic features” that can predict the onset of the disease

In a new study published on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the specialized journal Gamma NeurologyResearchers from Queen Mary University of London (in Great Britain) have included two new listings.Pre-diagnostic manifestationsIt can predict the future development of Parkinson’s disease: seizures and hearing loss.

British researchers studied the medical records of 1,055 people with Parkinson’s disease who were followed between 1990 and 2018. They found that in these patients, epilepsy and hearing impairment could be considered “warning signs” (…)

